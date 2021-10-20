WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan Hospitalized, Undergoing Emergency Surgery

Set Number: X159685 TK1

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Duggan underwent emergency surgery Wednesday morning.

The 67-year-old was briefly hospitalized in September 2019 for what his wife called a "severe infection."

Duggan was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 1998, which caused him to briefly put his wrestling career on hold. He eventually returned to the ring with WCW and subsequently made sporadic appearances for a number of promotions.

The New York native first rose to prominence with Mid-South Wrestling in the early 1980s before his career took off with the WWF. He and Ted DiBiase engaged in a legendary feud in Mid-South.

Shortly after signing with the WWF, though, Duggan and the Iron Sheik were arrested for marijuana possession in New Jersey in May 1987. He told Pro Wrestling Torch's Wade Keller in 2012 he thought the arrest ruined any shot he had of winning a championship with the promotion.

Carrying his signature 2x4, Duggan nonetheless became a fan favorite over the years. He also won the first-ever Royal Rumble match in 1988.

In 1994, Hacksaw joined the growing number of WWF stars to sign with WCW and beat Steve Austin for the United States Championship in his first match at Fall Brawl.

WWE enshrined Duggan into its Hall of Fame in 2011.