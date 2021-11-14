WFT's Chase Young Feared to Have Torn ACL After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Buccaneers

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young is reportedly feared to have torn his ACL after leaving left the field during the first half of Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the update, noting Young will undergo testing to confirm the diagnosis.

Young returned to the Washington sideline on crutches in the second half:

Young joined Washington as the second overall pick in the 2020 draft. He recorded 30.5 sacks in 34 appearances for Ohio State to establish himself as the class' top edge-rusher. He tallied 44 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 15 games as a rookie, and he's added 1.5 sacks so far in 2021.

The 22-year-old Maryland native suffered injuries to both ankles during his sophomore season in 2018 with the Buckeyes but missed just one game.

His first setback at the NFL level was a groin injury suffered during the team's Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns last year, and he ultimately sat out a single contest.

James Smith-Williams should draw his snaps for the duration of Young's absence. Casey Toohill and Shaka Toney are the other reserve options at the position.