    WFT's Chase Young Feared to Have Torn ACL After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Buccaneers

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVNovember 14, 2021

    AP Photo/Alex Brandon

    Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young is reportedly feared to have torn his ACL after leaving left the field during the first half of Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the update, noting Young will undergo testing to confirm the diagnosis.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Chase Young is down on the field after the previous play. <a href="https://t.co/wnNh8ial5k">pic.twitter.com/wnNh8ial5k</a>

    Kim Jones @KimJonesSports

    Chase Young's right leg is being attended to. He appears to be in pain. He was helped off the field and to locker room. Did not use cart. Just awful.

    Young returned to the Washington sideline on crutches in the second half:

    Ben Standig @BenStandig

    Chase Young sighting. Crutches. <a href="https://t.co/k3mlQAcmmd">pic.twitter.com/k3mlQAcmmd</a>

    Young joined Washington as the second overall pick in the 2020 draft. He recorded 30.5 sacks in 34 appearances for Ohio State to establish himself as the class' top edge-rusher. He tallied 44 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 15 games as a rookie, and he's added 1.5 sacks so far in 2021.

    The 22-year-old Maryland native suffered injuries to both ankles during his sophomore season in 2018 with the Buckeyes but missed just one game.

    His first setback at the NFL level was a groin injury suffered during the team's Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns last year, and he ultimately sat out a single contest.

    James Smith-Williams should draw his snaps for the duration of Young's absence. Casey Toohill and Shaka Toney are the other reserve options at the position.

