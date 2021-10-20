Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson Headline Latest Group of NBA's 75 Greatest Players

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA continued rolling out the legends making up the 75th anniversary team as the 2021-22 regular season gets underway.

Arguably the greatest of all time joined the ranks as Michael Jordan took his place on the list along with former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen. Magic Johnson also headlined a contingent of Los Angeles Lakers.

Here's a look at Wednesday's additions:

Magic Johnson

James Worthy

Wilt Chamberlain

Jerry West

Larry Bird

Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen

Isiah Thomas

Clyde Drexler

Karl Malone

Patrick Ewing

Chris Paul

Tim Duncan

Kevin Garnett

John Havlicek

Sam Jones

Robert Parish

Bill Sharman

Bill Walton

Walt Frazier

Johnson was a guest on ESPN's NBA Today to break down some of the honorees:

The league revealed the first 25 members during TNT's coverage of opening night Tuesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and James Harden took their places among the game's immortals, as did former Dallas Mavericks teammates Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki.

Fans can expect the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal to be forthcoming. Still, a level of intrigue remains about which modern-day stars made the cut.

The final reveal will be Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on TNT ahead of the Mavericks' matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. That game will feature two players who may etch their name into the NBA's 100th anniversary team: Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

