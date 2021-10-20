X

    Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson Headline Latest Group of NBA's 75 Greatest Players

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 20, 2021

    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The NBA continued rolling out the legends making up the 75th anniversary team as the 2021-22 regular season gets underway.

    Arguably the greatest of all time joined the ranks as Michael Jordan took his place on the list along with former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen. Magic Johnson also headlined a contingent of Los Angeles Lakers.

    Here's a look at Wednesday's additions:

    • Magic Johnson
    • James Worthy
    • Wilt Chamberlain
    • Jerry West
    • Larry Bird
    • Michael Jordan
    • Scottie Pippen
    • Isiah Thomas
    • Clyde Drexler
    • Karl Malone
    • Patrick Ewing
    • Chris Paul
    • Tim Duncan
    • Kevin Garnett
    • John Havlicek
    • Sam Jones
    • Robert Parish
    • Bill Sharman
    • Bill Walton
    • Walt Frazier

    Johnson was a guest on ESPN's NBA Today to break down some of the honorees:

    NBA @NBA

    James Worthy, Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West are selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA75?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA75</a> <a href="https://t.co/vVmJgtHUe0">pic.twitter.com/vVmJgtHUe0</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Isiah Thomas, Clyde Drexler, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing are selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA75?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA75</a> <a href="https://t.co/sSDOU8lUni">pic.twitter.com/sSDOU8lUni</a>

    The league revealed the first 25 members during TNT's coverage of opening night Tuesday. 

    Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and James Harden took their places among the game's immortals, as did former Dallas Mavericks teammates Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki.

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    Legendary.<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nba</a> 75th Anniversary Team: Day 1 Reveal <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA75?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA75</a> <a href="https://t.co/uaLHp5rtC3">pic.twitter.com/uaLHp5rtC3</a>

    Fans can expect the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal to be forthcoming. Still, a level of intrigue remains about which modern-day stars made the cut.

    The final reveal will be Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on TNT ahead of the Mavericks' matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. That game will feature two players who may etch their name into the NBA's 100th anniversary team: Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

    This article will be updated shortly.

