Cam Newton Agrees to 1-Year Contract for Panthers Return After Sam Darnold Injury

Cam Newton has found a new home, but it's one he's very familiar with.

The Carolina Panthers announced they are bringing back the veteran quarterback, pending the results of a physical.

Per The Athletic's Joseph Person, Newton will sign a one-year deal with the Panthers. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the deal is worth up to $10 million, with $4.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus.

Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reported earlier in the day that Newton was in Charlotte to meet with Panthers brass, including head coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper and vice president of football operations Steven Drummond.

This marks Newton's return to the NFL after he was released by the New England Patriots on Aug. 31. The Patriots opted to go with Mac Jones, who was selected with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, as their starting quarterback.

"I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say... please don't feel sorry for me #ImGood," Newton posted on his Instagram story after the news broke.

Newton entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft and quickly established himself as the face of the Panthers as the Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season.

He made three Pro Bowls in his first five seasons and capped off that run with a league MVP and Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 campaign. While his Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos with the Lombardi Trophy on the line, that season was the high point of his career.

Newton went from 15-1 as a starter during the 2015 regular season to just 6-8 in 2016. He also finished with a 6-8 record as a starter in 2018 and appeared in just two games in 2019 because of injuries. The 2015 season was his last Pro Bowl selection.

Carolina released him prior to the 2020 campaign, and he joined the Patriots.

Newton then struggled in his one season in New England with 2,657 passing yards and eight touchdown passes to 10 interceptions. It was the first time in his career he threw for fewer than 3,100 yards, excluding his injury-shortened 2019 season.

At this point, Newton is past his prime at 32 years old and no longer the dangerous runner he was when he broke out of the pocket during his time with the Panthers.

Carolina badly needed to find a capable starting quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday (h/t NFL.com's Chase Goodbread) that Sam Darnold will likely miss several weeks with a crack in his right shoulder scapula.

P.J. Walker is on track to start for the Panthers this week against the Arizona Cardinals. Newton could potentially take over as the starter in Week 11 at home against the Washington Football Team, depending on what role Rhule wants him to fill.

The Panthers have lost five of their past six games after starting the season 3-0. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring offense with 19.0 points per game.