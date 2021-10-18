X

    Seahawks’ Darrell Taylor Taken to Hospital After Sustaining Neck Injury vs. Steelers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 18, 2021

    Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The actual game took a backseat to a scary scene in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor was stretchered off with a neck injury after a long delay that featured players on both teams gathered on the field to see if he was all right.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Darrell Taylor had to be carted off the field after an apparent neck injury.<br><br>Prayers up 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/6mfyGHdjcU">pic.twitter.com/6mfyGHdjcU</a>

    NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya reported Taylor was taken away via ambulance. She noted "it was confirmed to me by Seahawks PR that he is moving all of his extremities."

    According to NFL.com, Taylor was moving his legs when he was on the ground and before he was immobilized and stretchered off.

    Seattle coach Pete Carroll provided a positive update on Taylor after the game:

    Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/PeteCarroll?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PeteCarroll</a> provides an injury update on <a href="https://twitter.com/darrelltaylorst?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@darrelltaylorst</a>. <a href="https://t.co/dNC1tjrsCT">pic.twitter.com/dNC1tjrsCT</a>

    Gregg Bell @gbellseattle

    CT scans “clear,” Pete Carroll says, “really good preliminary report” of Darrell Taylor <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Seahawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Seahawks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/thenewstribune?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thenewstribune</a>

    Former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a spinal cord injury that ended his career, tweeted his support:

    Ryan Shazier @RyanShazier

    I pray Taylor is okay. God is strong he will help us over come all obstacles. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

    Taylor is in his second season in the league after Seattle selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He has appeared in all six of the team's games this season and entered play with 12 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble. He added four more tackles against Pittsburgh before exiting.

    The 24-year-old missed what would have been his rookie campaign in 2020 because of injury.

    Pittsburgh beat Seattle in overtime on a Chris Boswell field goal that was set up by T.J. Watt's forced fumble.         

