Baker Mayfield Says Shoulder Injury 'Feels Like S--t'; Browns QB Will Undergo MRI

The Cleveland Browns have more to worry about than Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters his shoulder "feels like s--t" and is "probably" worse than last time. He was playing with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder and fell on it awkwardly when he was hit by J.J. Watt.

"MRI tomorrow, so we'll be able to find out more," Mayfield said when revealing he will continue to play.

Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN noted the quarterback's left arm was in a sling after the game.

Mayfield's injury wasn't the only one for the Browns.

Neither Nick Chubb nor Jarvis Landry suited up, Kareem Hunt was carted off, and Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a shoulder injury but returned to the game.

The result was a blowout loss that was never truly in doubt after the Cardinals jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half. Cleveland's defense didn't provide much help for the injured offense and allowed four touchdown passes to Kyler Murray, two of which went to DeAndre Hopkins.

Making matters worse for the Browns is the fact they have a short turnaround heading into Week 7.

They face the Denver Broncos on Thursday and might be shorthanded in the matchup against a fellow 3-3 AFC team.

Yet Mayfield, who threw for 234 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's loss, said he plans on taking the field even without many recovery days.