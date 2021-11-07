Report: Trevor Story Receives $18.4M Qualifying Contract Offer from Rockies

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Colorado Rockies can take some solace knowing they took a step toward keeping shortstop Trevor Story.

Colorado will offer the 28-year-old an $18.4 million qualifying offer, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Story will have until Nov. 17 to decide if he wants to accept or reject the one-year tender.

If Story rejects the offer, he could still potentially re-sign with Colorado. The team would receive draft-pick compensation if he signs with another club in free agency.

This means there is at least interest from the Rockies when it comes to keeping one of their franchise cornerstones after trading Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals prior to the 2021 campaign. Story expressed disappointment at the time.

"Nolan's one of my best friends, baseball aside, so this hurts," he said of the trade, per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. "He's the best third baseman in the game. I'm sad and a little frustrated to be honest. All I can do is focus on playing the best baseball I can for my teammates and the fans. They deserve it."

Playing the best baseball he could helped Story quickly establish himself as one of the best infielders in the league.

He slashed .251/.329/.471 with 24 home runs and 75 RBI during the 2021 campaign and is a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger. Power has never been an issue with Story, as he launched 37 home runs in 2018 and 35 home runs in 2019.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Story even hit 27 home runs when he played just 97 games as a rookie in 2016.

He is more than just a power hitter, though, as evidenced by his .291 batting average in 2018 and .294 batting average in 2019. He is also an excellent fielder and is responsible for 69 defensive runs saved above average during his career, per FanGraphs.

The shortstop also brings plenty of speed on the basepaths with three seasons of 20 or more steals and a league-high 15 during the shortened 2020 campaign.

Story is a multi-tool star in the middle of his prime. The Rockies took a step toward keeping him on the roster even if they no longer have Arenado.