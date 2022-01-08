4-Star WR Kevin Coleman Commits to Jackson State over Miami, FSU, More

Photo Credit: Nick Harris 247Sports

The Jackson State Tigers added a weapon to their future passing attack Saturday when wide receiver Kevin Coleman joined their 2022 recruiting class.

Coleman made his surprising announcement during the 2022 Army All-American Bowl. He cited Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders as the main reason behind his commitment to the Tigers. The Miami Hurricanes had been considered the heavy favorite to land Coleman entering Saturday.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Coleman, who checks in at 5'11" and 170 pounds, is a 4-star prospect and the No. 44 overall player, No. 4 wide receiver and No. 1 player from the state of Missouri in the class of 2022.

He drew interest from some of the biggest powerhouses in all of college football throughout the recruiting process, underscoring just how much of a difference-maker he can be if he lives up to expectations.

The 247Sports list of interested schools included Miami, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State and Texas at one point before he ultimately chose Jackson State.

Allen Trieu of 247Sports projected Coleman as a future first-round NFL draft pick and pointed to Emmanuel Sanders as a player comparison.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He also provided a scouting report for the wide receiver, pointing to Coleman's "sudden" speed and ability to create "a lot of separation with his explosiveness out of his breaks." Coleman is also known for his hands and is someone who can make defenders miss in the open field and turn short passes into long gains.

In 2019 alone, he tallied 76 catches for 1,512 yards and 21 touchdowns, per 247Sports, and brings the potential to develop into a No. 1 receiver during the course of his collegiate career.

If he does that, he will be one of the biggest wins of the entire 2022 recruiting class for Jackson State.