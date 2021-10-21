X

    Dodgers' Justin Turner's Postseason Likely over with Hamstring Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 21, 2021

    Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner left Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday with a leg injury.

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    Justin Turner, battling a hamstring injury, limping as he runs to first base and likely will be coming out of the game.

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    Justin Turner helped walking down the dugout steps and leaves the dugout in pain.

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    Chris Taylor now will play third base as Justin Turner leaves the game.

    Turner's NLCS is likely over, manager Dave Roberts told reporters after the game:

    Dylan Hernandez @dylanohernandez

    Grade 2 hamstring strain for Turner, according to Roberts. "I think that will be it for him," Roberts said.

    The 36-year-old had yet another solid season for the Dodgers, hitting .278 with 27 homers, 87 RBI, 87 runs and a .832 OPS. That was good enough to get him his second All-Star nod. He remains a key component of a loaded L.A. team that is again in "World Series or bust" mode.

    Turner has become a staple for the Dodgers, spending eight seasons with the team at the hot corner. In that time, he's emerged as one of the game's most reliable and productive third baseman, winning a title with the team in 2020. The Dodgers have never missed the postseason in his time with the team.

    He's largely been healthy this season, though left groin discomfort cost him a few games in August.

    Look for Chris Taylor to start in place of Turner at third base, as he did back in August.

    "I feel like if you can play short, you can play anywhere," Taylor told reporters at the time.

    He'll be putting that to the test yet again while Turner is sidelined.

