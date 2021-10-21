Dodgers' Justin Turner's Postseason Likely over with Hamstring Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner left Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday with a leg injury.

Turner's NLCS is likely over, manager Dave Roberts told reporters after the game:

The 36-year-old had yet another solid season for the Dodgers, hitting .278 with 27 homers, 87 RBI, 87 runs and a .832 OPS. That was good enough to get him his second All-Star nod. He remains a key component of a loaded L.A. team that is again in "World Series or bust" mode.

Turner has become a staple for the Dodgers, spending eight seasons with the team at the hot corner. In that time, he's emerged as one of the game's most reliable and productive third baseman, winning a title with the team in 2020. The Dodgers have never missed the postseason in his time with the team.

He's largely been healthy this season, though left groin discomfort cost him a few games in August.

Look for Chris Taylor to start in place of Turner at third base, as he did back in August.

"I feel like if you can play short, you can play anywhere," Taylor told reporters at the time.

He'll be putting that to the test yet again while Turner is sidelined.