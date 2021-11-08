Russell Wilson Confirms Return to Seahawks from Injury in Twitter Post: 'It's Time'

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson confirmed he's ready to return to the field with a video in a Twitter post Monday:

After Wilson's post, the Seahawks confirmed the quarterback's status:

The video showed clips of his recovery from the middle finger injury on his right hand that has kept him out since Week 5. Seattle is scheduled to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Seahawks placed the quarterback on injured reserve in October because of the injury. He underwent surgery a week earlier, and the team announced he was expected to return sometime this season.

Even if Wilson avoided a season-ending injury, the concern for Seattle was whether his extended absence would derail a quest for the playoffs.

The Seahawks didn't have a losing record in any of his first nine seasons, and they fell short of the postseason once. Not coincidentally, the 32-year-old didn't miss a game.

Wilson has helped paper over the Seahawks' cracks, both in terms of personnel and coaching. His time away from the offense has served as a stark reminder.

Geno Smith has been under center with Wilson out. Through four games, Smith has thrown for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, and Seattle is 1-2 in his three starts.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Head coach Pete Carroll will be happy to see Wilson back on the field as the 3-5 Seahawks try to return to contention in the NFC.