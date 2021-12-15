5-Star Safety Kamari Wilson Commits to Florida over Georgia, Texas A&M

Photo Credit: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Kamari Wilson, a class of 2022 5-star safety from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will attend Florida.

Blake Alderman of 247Sports reported Wilson chose Florida on Wednesday after taking an official visit to the school this past weekend.

Per 247Sports' composite rankings, the 6'0", 200-pound Wilson is ranked 28th in his class overall, second among safeties and fifth overall from Florida.

Wilson fielded 33 offers, including ones from Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama and Notre Dame. In the end, he chose the Gators, who have added a potentially dominant force in their secondary.

Wilson racked up 114 tackles, five interceptions and five touchdowns during his sophomore year in 2019 for Westwood High School in Fort Pierce, Florida.

He decided to transfer to IMG Academy before the 2020 season and announced his decision on social media:

"It was a super tough decision," Wilson added, per Jon Santucci of Treasure Coast Newspapers.

"I love this football team so much, and I didn't want to leave it. IMG is going to give me the tutors that I need to succeed academically. I don't have to worry about violence there. I can just go there and focus on school and football."

He also mentioned academics as a reason for his move.

"The thing that got me thinking about transferring was my grades," Wilson said.

"I'm a 3.2 (grade point average) student, but I had some C's during the third quarter because I had some struggles staying focused. I don't think that will be an issue for me at IMG. I'll have tutors for every class, and I think that will really help a lot."

Wilson played his 2020 season at IMG Academy. In the summer of 2021, he excelled at the Future 50 event, per Chad Simmons of On3 Sports:

Wilson was heavily tipped to play at Georgia at one time, with many of the 247Sports prognosticators projecting as much.

However, Wilson will head to rival Florida, which went 6-6 in 2021.

The Gators will be under new leadership in 2022 as Louisiana-Lafayette's Billy Napier now runs the show in Gainesville.

Adding a player like Wilson is a huge get for Napier as he looks to establish his footprint in the SEC and in the Sunshine State.