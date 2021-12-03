Daniel Jones Out for Giants vs. Dolphins Due to Neck Injury; Mike Glennon Will Start

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with a neck injury.

According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, Giants head coach Joe Judge classified the injury as a "neck strain" and added that Jones hasn't been cleared for contact.

Judge also said the injury is "not yet" considered to be season-ending, per Vacchiano.

The third-year passer previously suffered a concussion in Week 5's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, but he was cleared ahead of Week 6. He missed two games because of injury in 2020.

Mike Glennon replaced Jones against the Cowboys, throwing for 196 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions, and he will be the Giants' starter against the Dolphins.

Jake Fromm, who was signed off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad this week, will serve as Glennon's backup, marking the first time the second-year man will be active for a regular-season games.

Jones, 24, has the Giants off to a 4-7 start this season, and the 2019 first-rounder has played up-and-down football in what figures to be a key year for him in terms of his future with the team.

The Duke product is completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 298 yards and two scores.

New York has played better as of late, winning two of its past three games over the Las Vegas Raiders and the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Glennon and the Giants will have a tough task on their hands this week against a 5-7 Dolphins team riding a four-game winning streak.