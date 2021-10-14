Report: Marcus Smart Suspended by Celtics for Game vs. Heat for Missing Team Flight

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics suspended veteran guard Marcus Smart for Friday's preseason finale against the Miami Heat after he missed the team flight, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka confirmed the decision when speaking to reporters, noting Smart is "remorseful."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the suspension, noting the two parties have resolved the situation. It would appear he'll be good to go when Boston opens the regular season Oct. 20 against the New York Knicks.

After taking over as head coach, Udoka said in June he wouldn't hesitate to hold his players accountable.

"It comes down to their character ultimately also, the way they want to be pushed and taking constructive criticism," he told reporters. "And I think we have a group that has done that so far in the times I’ve been with them, and I think just in our conversations lately, they are looking forward to that."

This would appear to be a case of Udoka sending a message to his team.

Smart is the longest-tenured member of the roster as he approaches his eighth season in Boston. He's also only months removed from signing a four-year, $76.5 million extension.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Along with serving as a veteran leader for the Celtics, the 27-year-old figures to start at one of the two guard positions following Kemba Walker's trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 48 games in 2020-21.