Report: 49ers' Trey Lance to Have Surgery on Significant Ankle Injury; Out for Season

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance reportedly will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a "significant" ankle injury that will require surgery.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news on Lance after he was carted off the field early in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks.

Lance took over as the team's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season, but he was just 13-of-28 for 164 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in a Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears.

He suffered a left knee sprain during his first career start last year, a Week 5 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The second-year signal-caller played sporadically for the Niners while serving as the backup to Jimmy Garoppolo.

In all, the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft recorded 603 passing yards, 168 rushing yards and six total touchdowns across six games in his debut campaign.

Garoppolo will continue to lead the 49ers for the remainder of the season.