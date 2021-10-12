Cardinals Trade Rumors: Execs Don't Expect 'Drastic' Moves; ARI Seeking TE Deal

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The high-flying Arizona Cardinals reportedly aren't expected to make any "drastic" moves before next month's trade deadline as the defense continues to play at a high level.

However, the Cards are seeking help at tight end after starter Maxx Williams suffered a knee injury in Sunday's 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

