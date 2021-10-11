Report: LiAngelo Ball Signs G League Contract, Will Enter Pool for Oct. 23 Draft

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

LiAngelo Ball is signing a contract with the NBA G League, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Following the deal, Ball will eligible for the G League draft on Oct. 23.

Most recently, the 22-year-old was signed to the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA Summer League. He could potentially land with Charlotte's G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

In five games with the Hornets in the Vegas summer league, he averaged 9.6 points and 2.0 rebounds. He also shot 37.5 percent from the floor and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Ball hit five three-pointers en route to a 16-point performance as Charlotte lost 93-86 to the Portland Trail Blazers in what was his best showing.

NBA insider Jordan Schultz reported in August he was earning plaudits within the Charlotte organization:

Ball's contributions weren't enough for him to get a spot on the Hornets' training camp roster for the 2021-22 season. Still, landing with the Swarm would get him one step closer toward teaming up with younger brother LaMelo.

In the event he winds up with another team, simply playing in the G League would provide Ball with the kind of showcase he needs to earn his way onto an NBA roster.

The California native was poised to suit up for the Oklahoma City Blue after they acquired him in March 2020, only for the COVID-19 pandemic to put the G League's 2019-20 season on hold and eventually force its cancellation altogether.