Micah Hyde Credits Mitchell Trubisky for Helping Bills Prep for Mahomes, Chiefs

Josh Allen starred for the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky also played a hand in the victory.

Bills cornerback Micah Hyde gave a shoutout to Trubisky's work in practice leading up to the Week 5 game:

"That dude was dropping back and just running around," Hyde said, "and it was on us to just plaster receivers in practice."

The prep work paid off as the Bills kept Mahomes in check. The quarterback needed 54 pass attempts to reach 272 yards while he threw two interceptions, including one that Hyde ran back for a touchdown:

It resulted in the biggest regular-season loss the Chiefs have experienced with Mahomes as a starter.

Running the scout team likely isn't where Trubisky hoped to be at this point as the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft—eight spots ahead of Mahomes.

The 27-year-old has seen limited regular-season action this season, totaling 27 rushing yards and a touchdown to go with nine passing yards on two attempts. He has appeared in three games, all at the end of blowouts.

Trubisky is still proving his value with the Bills after signing a one-year deal in the offseason. The team is a legitimate Super Bowl contender after a 4-1 start to the year, a significant change for Trubisky after going 8-8 the past two years with the Chicago Bears.

If anything happens to Allen, Trubisky should also have the full trust of the squad when he steps into the huddle.