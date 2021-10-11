Buccaneers' Tom Brady Played Through Thumb Injury on Throwing Hand vs. Dolphins

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady suffered a thumb injury during Sunday's 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins and played through the injury, throwing for 411 yards and five touchdowns.

"Whenever it happened, it happened early, so it didn't affect him too much," head coach Bruce Arians told reporters.

Brady, seen with tape on his thumb, told reporters he likely wouldn't have talked about the injury or given any visual indication that he suffered one in the past.

"In my younger days, I probably would never have showed you guys that I wrapped it up," he said. "Cuz I'd probably try to keep it a secret. But, I think, at my older age, I don't care as much. It's just kind of a football injury, so I'll do my best to get ready for this game—we'll see what happens."

While it's hard to imagine Brady missing the team's Week 6 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles after he was clearly able to play at a high level with it Sunday, the Bucs do have a short week, with that game on Thursday night.

"We have a short week—a quick turnaround. Last year, we didn't do very well on a short week," Brady said. "We've gotta put a lot into this coming game. [We're] playing against a good football team in Philly that's done some good things. It's a challenge. But they have the same challenge, too. Get a lot of hydration, get a lot of treatment, get a good night sleep and then be ready for the week."

The 44-year-old Brady is having an absurd season. Through five games, he's thrown for 1,767 yards and 15 scores and is currently on pace to throw for 51 touchdowns, which would set a career high, topping the 50 touchdowns he threw in the 2007 season.

Peyton Manning holds the NFL record for single-season touchdowns with 55, set with the Denver Broncos in 2013.

It helps that Brady has an excellent supporting cast, led by wideouts Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown.

But very little—be it thumb injuries or the natural athletic regression that traditionally accompanies age—seems capable of slowing Brady down.