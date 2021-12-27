Report: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Diagnosed with Torn Ligament, Fracture in Thumb Injury

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been diagnosed with a right thumb UCL tear along with a fracture, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed Garoppolo suffered a ligament tear as well as a chipped bone.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier Monday that the veteran signal-caller had a right thumb injury, noting he would be reevaluated as the week progresses.

His status for Sunday's contest against the Houston Texans is unclear.

Garoppolo has thrown for 3,494 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 games.

The 30-year-old suffered a calf injury in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks, knocking him out of the game while also keeping him out in Week 5. The quarterback was fortunately able to return following the bye with just one missed start.

However, it continues a trend of missed time for Garoppolo, who has only played one full 16-game season in his career. He missed 10 games because of ankle issues in 2020, while a torn ACL limited him to just three games in 2018.

The latest injury could open the door for rookie No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance to get another opportunity under center. In his only start this year, Lance went 15-of-29 for 192 yards and one interception and ran for 89 yards in a Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.