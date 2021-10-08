Christian McCaffrey, A.J. Brown, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 5

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

NFL fans and fantasy football managers will keep a close eye on the injury report ahead of Week 5 of the 2021 season with several top players dealing with various issues.

Christian McCaffrey has been trying to work his way back from a hamstring injury while Tennessee Titans receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones are looking to return after both missed Week 4.

Here is the latest on the notable injuries around the league heading into Sunday.

Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Will play vs. Green Bay Packers, per head coach Zac Taylor (shoulder)

Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB: Out vs. Miami Dolphins (ribs)

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Doubtful vs. Philadelphia Eagles (hamstring)

Jedrick Wills, OT, CLE: Questionable vs. Los Angeles Chargers (ankle)

A.J. Brown, WR, TEN: Expected to play vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (hamstring)

Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Out vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (hamstring)

Antonio Gibson, RB, WFT: Questionable vs. New Orleans Saints (shin)

DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Questionable and "possible game-time decision" vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network (hamstring)

Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Out vs. Dallas Cowboys (hamstring)

Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Out vs. Dallas Cowboys (hamstring)

David Njoku, TE, CLE: Questionable vs. Los Angeles Chargers (knee)

Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Questionable vs. Detroit Lions, possible game-time decision, per head coach Mike Zimmer (ankle)

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, DEN: Fully practiced Friday but hasn't been officially cleared of concussion protocol, per head coach Vic Fangio

Curtis Samuel, WR, WFT: Questionable, Expected to play, per ESPN's Adam Schefter (groin)

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Out, Trey Lance expected to start, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (calf)

George Kittle, TE, SF: Doubtful vs. Arizona Cardinals (calf)

Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook were the top two players on most fantasy draft boards entering the season, but their health has been a huge story since then.

McCaffrey missed Week 4 with a hamstring injury but excited fans Thursday by saying he "definitely" has a chance to play this week. Though he can still play, his doubtful designation means we will more likely have at least another game with Chuba Hubbard leading the way.

Hubbard had 57 rushing yards on 13 carries in Week 4 and could get another heavy workload Sunday.

Cook is in better shape after playing last week, but he still isn't over the ankle issue that kept him out of Week 3. Not only is he listed as questionable, head coach Mike Zimmer said Friday he will be a game-time decision. The good news from a fantasy perspective is the Vikings play at 1 p.m. ET against the Detroit Lions, providing an opportunity to replace him if needed.

Alexander Mattison would be an automatic plug-and-play running back if Cook were to miss time.

Antonio Gibson is looking to break out after his slow start but the Washington Football Team running back is dealing with a stress fracture in his shin, per Matthew Paras of the Washington Times.

Gibson is still optimistic about his health going into Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

"My shin, I don't think it's really that bad honestly," he said Friday. "They just give me some rest on it and just taking it day by day."

The Tennessee Titans have dealt with injuries this year and Julio Jones is expected to miss another game, but A.J. Brown should return with a big opportunity against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Look for a lot of targets to go his way without other proven options in the passing attack.

San Francisco 49ers rookie Trey Lance could get his first career start with Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined with a calf injury.

Lance's running ability could make him an exciting option in fantasy leagues Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, although he's a risky start against a defense that brings a lot of pressure up front.

The Denver Broncos had more positive news on their starting quarterback as Teddy Bridgewater could return to the lineup.

"Right now, he's progressed nicely," head coach Vic Fangio said Friday. "He's cleared up to this point. They'll decide [Saturday] for the final verdict."

Drew Lock would start if Bridgewater cannot play, but the latter is better for Denver receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.