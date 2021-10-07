Jets Rumors: John Franklin-Myers Agrees to Contract Extension

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Defensive end John Franklin-Myers is staying with the New York Jets beyond the 2021 season.

DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News reported the AFC East team signed Franklin-Myers to a contract extension Thursday.

The 25-year-old started his career as a fourth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, but he's played the last three seasons with the Jets and has appeared in each of their first four games of this season.

It appeared as if the Stephen F. Austin product was well on his way to a productive career on the Rams when he appeared in all 16 games during his rookie campaign and finished with two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He even had a sack and forced fumble during the Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

However, the Rams elected to waive Franklin-Myers prior to the 2019 season with head coach Sean McVay explaining the decision to reporters:

"It was very difficult, and I think it's more of a credit of not what John didn't do, but what some other players did do. Again, a lot of those decisions do go back to, 'What is the projected 46(-man roster) for guys that are actually going to be active? John is a guy that's done a lot of good things and then that was a very difficult decision for Les (Snead), for myself, and really, for our organization. We're very thankful for John and what he's done and (he) couldn't have handled it with more class and we're appreciative of that."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Jets claimed him after the Rams moved on, although he missed the 2019 season with injuries.

Franklin-Myers appeared in 15 games last year and finished with 19 tackles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended and has 15 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble through four games in a promising start to this season.

He will look to continue building on that start with a new contract.