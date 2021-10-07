Tyson Fury Tells Brother Tommy, Jake Paul to 'Grow Some Balls' and Fight amid Buzz

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The social media back-and-forth between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury doesn't seem as though it will end anytime soon.

While the two argue about the parameters of a potential boxing match, one big name is sick of the talking and ready to see them make the fight official.

Tommy's older brother, Tyson Fury, the lineal heavyweight champion, said it's time for the youngsters to sign the contract.

"Both guys keep talking about it, so they better step up and show some balls and actually do the fight," the elder Fury told TMZ.

Tommy Fury, 22, fights at light heavyweight and is 7-0 in his professional career, while Paul moved to 4-0 in August with a win over former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley.

Tyson Fury is set to face Deontay Wilder in a highly anticipated trilogy fight Saturday in Las Vegas.