Tony Allen, Glen Davis Among Former NBA Players Charged with Health Care Fraud

Mike Ehrmann/BIG3 via Getty Images

Sebastian Telfair and Glen Davis are among 18 former NBA players who have reportedly been charged in a health-care fraud case.

Per Tom Winter and Jonathan Dienst of NBC News, the players were arrested and charged for allegedly "defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of approximately $4,000,000."

Winter and Dienst also provided a list of some of the players arrested in the case:

Dienst reported a total of 18 former players were named in the federal indictment that was unsealed in New York's southern district court Thursday.

Dienst notes that Terrence Williams, a first-round pick by the New Jersey Nets in 2009, was the alleged ringleader of the scheme.

According to the indictment, the alleged scheme involved players "submitting fake reimbursement claims for medical and dental services that were never actually rendered" from at least 2017 to around 2020.

The indictment alleges the defendants received approximately $2.5 million in proceeds from roughly $3.9 million in fraudulent claims.

Each of the defendants faces charges of one count of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

Telfair, Davis, Darius Miles, Tony Allen and Shannon Brown are among the notable names who were arrested and alleged to have taken part in the scheme.