Tom Brady Says Giants Are the Team He Enjoys Beating Most: 'No Doubt About That'

Tom Brady may never forgive the New York Giants for beating him twice in the Super Bowl.

Brady said on his Let's Go! podcast (via Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio) he savors his victories against the G-Men more than he does against any other team:

"The team I would love to beat the most is the Giants, there's no doubt about that, because they've taken away some really, you know, I've always joked with Eli [Manning] but, yeah, and I think he likes that I bring it up all the time. So to bring it up again, I do not like losing to those guys, so when we beat them I love that."

It's clear that falling short against New York in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI continue to stick in Brady's craw. He said during the NFL's charity Draft-A-Thon in May that he'd give up two of his seven rings in return for hitting a rewind on what would've been the New England Patriots' perfect season in 2007.

Those terms weren't amenable to Eli Manning.

Because the Patriots and Giants play in opposite conferences, Brady didn't get much of a chance to play them in the regular season.

In their limited encounters, the 44-year-old had a decisive advantage. He's 5-1 against the Giants and averaged 292.8 yards per game in those contests.

Brady will have another opportunity to torch the New York secondary in Week 11 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome the Giants to Raymond James Stadium.