Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Out for Postseason with Forearm Injury; No Ligament Damage

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed to reporters Tuesday that starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw will miss the entirety of the 2021 postseason with his forearm injury.

He added that Kershaw didn't suffer any ligament damage.

On Oct. 2, the Dodgers placed the 33-year-old on the 10-day injured list with left forearm discomfort. That occurred one day after he was pulled in the second inning of his team's 9-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kershaw, who spoke with Roberts and a team trainer regarding his ailment before leaving the mound, provided an update after the game:

On that day, Roberts told reporters that Kershaw would undergo testing Monday and the team would be proceeding as if he were out for the year.

That proved to be the Texan's last regular-season start.

He went 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 122.1 innings. His 14th MLB season was an injury-shortened one that included an injured-list stint from July 7 to September 13 because of elbow inflammation.

In his absence, the Dodgers turned to left-hander David Price to fill his spot in a rotation that also includes Walker Buehler, Max Scherzer and Julio Urias.

Kershaw is destined for the Baseball Hall of Fame. He's a three-time National League Cy Young award winner who also took home the 2014 NL MVP after leading MLB in victories (21) and ERA (1.77).