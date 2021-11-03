Jackie Bradley Jr. Reportedly Exercises $9.5M Brewers Contract Option for 2022

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Coming off a hugely disappointing 2021 season, Jackie Bradley Jr. has exercised his $9.5 million option to stay with the Milwaukee Brewers, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network and Audacy Sports.

Bradley had a prolonged free-agent period last offseason before signing a two-year, $24 million deal with the Brewers on March 4. He was coming off a solid 2020 campaign with the Boston Red Sox, posting a .283/.364/.450 slash line in 55 games.

One potential reason it took Bradley so long to find a deal that appealed to him is a lack of consistency. The 31-year-old has been difficult to project from a year-to-year basis since making his MLB debut in 2013.

After posting an above-average OPS+ in 2015 (119) and 2016 (118), Bradley posted three straight below-average seasons before the shortened 2020 campaign.

Bradley took a step back once again in 2021, hitting .163/.236/.261 with an OPS+ of 34 while making 134 appearances for Milwaukee.

Despite his inconsistencies at the plate, he has still been able to maintain a lot of value because of his defense in center field, though.

From 2014-21, Bradley ranked seventh in both FanGraphs' ultimate zone rating (48.7) and in defensive runs saved (71) among all qualified outfielders.

Bradley had another excellent defensive season in 2021. He ranked ninth among all National League players with a minimum of 400 plate appearances in defensive value (10.9) and tied for ninth in defensive runs saved (nine).

It's because of this defensive ability that Bradley remained a regular in Milwaukee's lineup throughout the 2021 season, despite being the worst offensive player in MLB.

Given how erratic Bradley has been as a hitter throughout his career, it's not a surprise to see him return to the Brewers. He is also going back to a team with a terrific foundation coming off an NL Central title with aspirations of competing for a playoff spot again in 2022.