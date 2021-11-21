Justin Fields Won't Return for Bears vs. Ravens with Rib Injury

AP Photo/David Richard

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a rib injury.

Fields was injured on a scramble during the first drive of the third quarter of the Week 11 game. He was 4-of-11 for 79 passing yards before coming out.

Any serious injury to Fields is a worst-case scenario for the Bears this season considering they likely aren't realistic contenders and are hoping the Ohio State product becomes the franchise quarterback they have been missing for so many years.

It looked like his health would be a concern as soon as he made his first start in Week 3 behind a porous offensive line. The Cleveland Browns sacked him nine times in a blowout win that left him little chance to do anything, and he underwent precautionary X-rays on his hand after the loss.

Fields entered the day with 1,282 passing yards and four passing touchdowns with eight interceptions in his rookie season.

While the rookie is the long-term quarterback in Chicago, the team can still turn to veteran Andy Dalton in the meantime if Fields is sidelined.