Dolphins Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Expected to Return from Injury vs. Jaguars in Week 6

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly expected to return for his team's Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 17, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The London game will be the first chance he is eligible to play after going on injured reserve.

Tagovailoa's season got off to a rough start when he was injured in the first quarter of Miami's Week 2 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Alabama alum was removed from the game with a rib injury, but it wasn't initially believed to be serious after his X-rays came back negative.

The Dolphins later announced prior to Week 3 that Tagovailoa had been placed on injured reserve after being diagnosed with fractured ribs.

However, Schefter reported Sunday that "the three weeks are expected to be enough to enable Tagovailoa to heal and throw effectively again."

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, helped the Dolphins start this season with a 17-16 win over the New England Patriots, throwing for 202 yards and accounting for two touchdowns.

He previously split time as Miami's starting quarterback as a rookie with Ryan Fitzpatrick, where he posted solid numbers with 1,814 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 64.1 completion percentage in 10 appearances.

Looking ahead, veteran Jacoby Brissett will serve as Miami's starting quarterback until Tagovailoa is able to return.