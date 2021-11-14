Steelers' T.J. Watt Reportedly Will Undergo Tests on Hip, Knee Injuries

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt is due to undergo scans for hip and knee injuries, according to Pro Football Talk.

Following Sunday's 16-16 tie with the Detroit Lions, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Watt would require further evaluation for the two injuries.

A groin injury kept the three-time Pro Bowler out of Pittsburgh's Week 3 24-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Injuries weren't much of a problem for Watt through his first four seasons, as he missed a total of two games. In that span, he established himself as one of the NFL's most fearsome pass-rushers, a status cemented by his four-year, $112 million extension.

The 27-year-old picked up where he left off a season ago, tallying three sacks and two forced fumbles in the Steelers' first two games before his groin injury. He has 12.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss over eight total appearances.

Pittsburgh went 12-4 and won the AFC North a year ago. Defending that division title will be difficult since 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger is showing his age. A middling offense is putting a lot of pressure on the defense to play at an elite level and get the team back into the playoffs.

Because of that, losing Watt for any length of time will be a significant blow.