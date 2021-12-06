Report: Texans' Tyrod Taylor Could Have Torn Ligaments After Wrist Injury vs. Colts

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor reportedly may have suffered torn ligaments in his left wrist in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the injury, later noting Taylor is considered week-to-week and Davis Mills is in line to start against the Seattle Seahawks next week.

The 32-year-old has completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 966 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions in his first year with Houston.

The 11-year NFL veteran has played for the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and Texans. He was a three-year starter in Buffalo from 2015 to 2017, earning a Pro Bowl appearance in 2015 and helping the Bills to their first playoff berth in 18 years in 2017.

Taylor became the starting quarterback for the Texans this year. He took over for Deshaun Watson, who faces 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints by women accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct

Watson is on the active roster but has been declared out each week with a non-injury-related designation on the team's injury reports.

Taylor guided Houston to victory in Week 1 over the Jacksonville Jaguars and led a strong first-half effort against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

However, the Virginia Tech product pulled up in the end zone and limped to the sideline after a 15-yard second-quarter touchdown run during his team's 31-21 loss to the Browns.

He then missed the next six games with a hamstring injury.

With Taylor out, Mills will return to the starting role. The ex-Stanford star, who Houston selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 1,406 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games (six starts) this year.