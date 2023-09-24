Saints' Derek Carr Out vs. Packers with Shoulder Injury; Jameis Winston Replaces

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr suffered an apparent shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.A

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Carr is being taken to a local hospital for additional tests which will check for internal injuries. X-rays were previously taken at the stadium.

Carr has been durable throughout his career and played 15 or more games in each of his first nine seasons in the league with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders before joining the Saints this past offseason.

When healthy, the 32-year-old puts up impressive numbers.

The four-time Pro Bowler threw for more than 4,000 yards in four straight seasons from 2018-21. He is yet to win a single playoff game in his career, but he is at least reliable when it comes to putting up big numbers.

Carr entered Sunday's game having completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 553 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions this season.

Jameis Winston replaced Carr after the injury. The Florida State product has plenty of experience and entered the 2023 campaign with 80 starts on his resume, three of which came last year.