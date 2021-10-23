T.Y. Hilton Ruled Out for Colts vs. 49ers with Quad Injury

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton won't play in their Week 7 clash at the San Francisco 49ers because of a quadriceps injury, the team announced Saturday.

Hilton opened the 2021 season on injured reserve following neck surgery in early September after he was hurt during training camp.

It represented a rare absence for the 31-year-old Miami area native, who played in at least 14 games in eight of his first nine seasons after the Colts selected him in the third round of the 2012 draft. He missed six contests in 2019 with calf and quad injuries.

Hilton has long been a critical part of the Indianapolis aerial attack. He has topped 1,000 receiving yards five times and earned four Pro Bowl selections from 2014-17.

The Colts operate without a true No. 1 receiver when the FIU product is sidelined; Michael Pittman Jr. and Zach Pascal are the primary targets for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Hilton should reassume his role atop the pecking order when healthy.