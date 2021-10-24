Josh Jacobs Out for Raiders vs. Eagles After Suffering Chest Injury

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a chest injury.

Jacobs, 23, is in his third NFL season after the Silver and Black selected the former Alabama star with the 24th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He amassed 2,215 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns in addition to 53 receptions for 404 yards over his first two seasons.

Jacobs began the 2021 campaign with 40 total yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. He was questionable for that contest with an illness but ended up playing.

Unfortunately, Jacobs missed the Raiders' Week 2 game because of toe and ankle injuries. He didn't practice all week before he was declared out that Friday.

Jacobs ended up missing his team's Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. He was a game-time decision for the Oct. 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, though he played and ran for 40 yards.

Now Jacobs will be out once again, meaning the Raiders will turn toward Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber to carry the workload, though at least for this game, Barber is inactive and Jalen Richard should see more carries.

Losing Jacobs is a blow to the Raiders offense. He's a bruising back who can carry the offense on his best day.

However, Las Vegas still has a potent passing attack featuring quarterback Derek Carr, so the Raiders can stay afloat with the Drake-Barber combination until Jacobs gets back.