Vikings' Everson Griffen Suffers Concussion in Car Crash After Swerving to Miss Deer

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a concussion in a car accident.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Griffen swerved while trying to avoid hitting a deer on the road.

No further information was given on the crash. It's unclear if Griffen suffered any other injuries.

The veteran defensive end returned to the Vikings in August for his second stint with the club. He previously played in Minnesota from 2010 to 2019 before opting out of his contract. The four-time Pro Bowler split last season with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions.

Griffen signed with Minnesota in August but was cut. He re-signed with the Vikings a week later and was on the field for 28 snaps in Week 1 while not recording any defensive stats.