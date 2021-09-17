Dolphins' Will Fuller Won't Play in Week 2 Because of Personal Issue

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Miami Dolphins receiver Will Fuller will miss his team's Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills due to a personal issue, head coach Brian Flores announced Friday:

Flores would not reveal the issue, asking people to "respect his privacy."

"He has my support," the coach added. "Things happen. When they happen, they're not part of normal every day, it's a surprise from that standpoint. He's dealing with it. We'll support him."

When asked if he was confident Fuller would return this season, Flores responded: "One day at a time."

Fuller missed last week's season-opener as part of his six-game performance-enhancing substance suspension dating back to last season with the Houston Texans. He signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in the offseason, but he hasn't gotten much time on the field with his new team:

The 27-year-old is one of the NFL's most exciting deep threats when healthy. He has averaged 14.9 yards per catch in his career and finished last season with 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns, all career highs despite playing just 11 games.

The downside is Fuller hasn't played more than 11 games in any of the last four seasons.

DeVante Parker and Jaylen Waddle should see increased snaps and targets while Fuller is unavailable.