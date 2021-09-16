Jalen Hurts, Chandler Jones Headline Madden 22 Week 2 Player Ratings Update

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

Chandler Jones was virtually unstoppable in Week 1, recording five sacks on his way to earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Jones' Madden rating now better reflects his dominance.

The Arizona Cardinals pass-rusher went up one rating point to a 95 overall in the latest Madden roster adjustment.

Chad Johnson revealed the most prominent updates as part of his Madden Ratings adjuster series.

Notable Madden Rating Adjustments

Arizona Cardinals LB Chandler Jones: 94 OVR to 95 OVR

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 71 OVR to 72 OVR

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT Vita Vea: 88 OVR to 90 OVR

Carolina Panthers LB Shaq Thompson: 78 OVR to 80

Further details regarding the Madden ratings adjustments are expected Thursday.

Hurts arguably should have gone up even more following his spectacular Week 1 performance against the Atlanta Falcons. The Eagles quarterback threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns while adding 62 yards on the ground, flashing a massive improvement on his poise in the pocket and passing accuracy. If Hurts continues to complete more than 60 percent of his passes, the Eagles will be better than anyone expected.

Vea and Thompson also turned in dominant all-around performances in Week 1. The Bucs defensive tackle made life miserable in the middle for the Dallas Cowboys despite not recording a tackle or a sack. Vea's ability to create penetration up the middle limited Dallas to only 3.3 yards per carry.

Thompson racked up 10 tackles, a sack, an interception and two passes defensed in perhaps the greatest game of his seven-year NFL career.