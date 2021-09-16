Disney Reportedly Considering Using Kids-Focused Telecast for NFL Games

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The success of Nickelodeon's foray into NFL coverage has spurred some competition.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Disney is now looking to develop an NFL telecast to rival Nickelodeon's popular slime-cast for kids. That could include using current Disney properties like Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar to create new wrinkles to the standard viewing experience.

"Look, Disney invented kids entertainment," A source told McCarthy. "They've had to sit back watching Nickelodeon and CBS pound their chests all year. Well, Disney thinks they can do it better when it comes to reaching kids and families."

Disney tried something similar with the Marvel telecast of an NBA game in early May.

Disney is already no stranger to the NFL.

The company owns ESPN, ABC and currently runs Monday Night Football broadcasts.