USWNT Players Association: US Soccer's Contract Proposal Doesn't Achieve Equal Pay

The United States Soccer Federation announced Tuesday that it planned to offer identical contract proposals to the U.S. men's and women's national teams under one collective bargaining agreement amid the women's team's ongoing years-long fight for equal pay and treatment.

On Wednesday, the USWNT Players Association responded to that proposal with this tweet.

"USSF's PR stunts and bargaining through the media will not bring us any closer to a fair agreement," the tweet read.

"In contrast, we are committed to bargaining in good faith to achieve equal pay and the safest working conditions possible. The proposal that USSF made recently to us does neither."

This news follows last Friday's open letter from U.S. Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone, who asked the men's and women's teams to split World Cup prize money equally.

USWNT Players Association executive director Becca Roux called that letter a "publicity stunt."

Women's national soccer team players sued the USSF in March 2019 seeking equal treatment and pay as the men's team. They lost the equal pay claim in trial in May 2020 but are asking the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to reinstate that federal lawsuit.