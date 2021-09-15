X

    USWNT Players Association: US Soccer's Contract Proposal Doesn't Achieve Equal Pay

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 16, 2021

    AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File

    The United States Soccer Federation announced Tuesday that it planned to offer identical contract proposals to the U.S. men's and women's national teams under one collective bargaining agreement amid the women's team's ongoing years-long fight for equal pay and treatment.

    On Wednesday, the USWNT Players Association responded to that proposal with this tweet.

    "USSF's PR stunts and bargaining through the media will not bring us any closer to a fair agreement," the tweet read.

    "In contrast, we are committed to bargaining in good faith to achieve equal pay and the safest working conditions possible. The proposal that USSF made recently to us does neither."

    This news follows last Friday's open letter from U.S. Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone, who asked the men's and women's teams to split World Cup prize money equally.

    Meg Linehan @itsmeglinehan

    Full text of Cindy Parlow Cone's open letter to fans regarding FIFA prize money and CBA negotiations. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/OlbSrkkfPS">pic.twitter.com/OlbSrkkfPS</a>

    USWNT Players Association executive director Becca Roux called that letter a "publicity stunt."

    Andrew Das @AndrewDasNYT

    USWNT PA chief Becca Roux responds: "We will not let them use our fight for equality to create a divide between the women and men." <a href="https://t.co/R6tXwsM6Uy">pic.twitter.com/R6tXwsM6Uy</a>

    Women's national soccer team players sued the USSF in March 2019 seeking equal treatment and pay as the men's team. They lost the equal pay claim in trial in May 2020 but are asking the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to reinstate that federal lawsuit.

