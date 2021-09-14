Kerryon Johnson Agrees to Contract with 49ers After Raheem Mostert's Knee Injury

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Free-agent running back Kerryon Johnson is signing with the San Francisco 49ers.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter the 24-year-old will join San Francisco's practice squad.

The move comes after 49ers running back Raheem Mostert announced he's out for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.