X

    Kerryon Johnson Agrees to Contract with 49ers After Raheem Mostert's Knee Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 14, 2021

    Nic Antaya/Getty Images

    Free-agent running back Kerryon Johnson is signing with the San Francisco 49ers.

    His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter the 24-year-old will join San Francisco's practice squad.

    The move comes after 49ers running back Raheem Mostert announced he's out for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season:

    Raheem Mostert @RMos_8Ball

    💔 <a href="https://t.co/Udsl4aTuAq">pic.twitter.com/Udsl4aTuAq</a>

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!