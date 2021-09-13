NBA Rumors: In-Season Tournament with $1M-Per-Player Prize Money Discussed Monday

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Larry O'Brien Trophy reportedly may not be the only title NBA players are chasing during a season in the near future.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA is considering hosting an in-season tournament that would include prize money of $1 million per player. The league reportedly discussed the concept during a Competition Committee call on Monday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

