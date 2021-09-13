Report: Taylor Heinicke to Start for WFT vs. Giants After Ryan Fitzpatrick Injury

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Taylor Heinicke reportedly will serve as the Washington Football Team's starting quarterback for Week 2's matchup against the New York Giants.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the news, noting Ryan Fitzpatrick has already been ruled out for next Sunday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network later reported Fitzpatrick was diagnosed with a hip subluxation and will be placed on injured reserve.

Rapoport noted there's "no indication yet that it's season ending," but Fitzpatrick will miss a minimum of three weeks.

Fitzpatrick suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and was replaced by Heinicke, who threw for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported the Washington staff "believes in" Heinicke, a 28-year-old former undrafted free agent who is on his fifth NFL team. Heinicke has thrown just 92 career NFL passes, totaling 589 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions. His near-heroic performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year's wild-card round won him fans, but largely due to the low expectations coming into the game.

If Heinicke struggles and Fitzpatrick's absence is expected to last deep into the season, it's possible Washington becomes a landing spot for Cam Newton. Washington coach Ron Rivera and Newton were together for nine seasons in Carolina and have a strong relationship.

For now, though, it's the Heinicke show.