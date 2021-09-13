Conor McGregor, Machine Gun Kelly's Confrontation on VMAs Red Carpet Caught on Video

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

With no upcoming fights and not much else going on, UFC star Conor McGregor showed up to the MTV VMAs on Sunday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and promptly found himself in a squabble on the red carpet with recording artist Machine Gun Kelly.

Sources told TMZ Sports that Kelly denied McGregor a photo before the situation got to a point where Kelly shoved McGregor, who stumbled back and spilled a drink. McGregor allegedly threw the rest of his drink at Kelly after he regained his balance.

A source close to McGregor told TMZ he wanted to say hello to Kelly. The rapper reportedly said something to the fighter, though McGregor didn't hear what was said. The source said Kelly's security pushed McGregor away, with the MMA star unsure of what the issue was.

TMZ has video of the aftermath.

McGregor is still recovering from a broken tibia he suffered during a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and is using a cane to help him walk. The ailment required immediate surgery following the fight with McGregor saying in July that he wouldn't be ready to fight again for some time.

"I came out of the surgery and I was feeling very euphoric," McGregor said. "The job was done, it was a great job that was done and I was like, 'Yes, I've got this. This is gonna be easy. I can do this no problem.' And then I hit a wall, I'm in a lot of pain, me mobility is gonna be like this for a while. It's not gonna be a few days or even a few weeks, it's gonna be a bit of time."