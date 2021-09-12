Browns' Ronnie Harrison Ejected After Shoving Chiefs Coach Greg Lewis on Sideline

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

The Cleveland Browns will be short-handed in the secondary for most of the game against the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

That is because safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected from the game in the first quarter for shoving Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis on the sidelines following a play and skirmish, per Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram.

Lewis did notably push Harrison first, but the Browns safety immediately reacted by shoving back and near the throat.

Harrison started his career when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. He played his first two years in Jacksonville before being traded to the Browns prior to the 2020 season.

The Alabama product appeared in 11 games last year for the playoff-bound Browns and finished with 38 tackles, seven passes defended, one sack and one interception that he returned for a touchdown in a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Grant Delpit would normally be the one who replaced Harrison in such a situation, but he was inactive for the game.

Playing without two playmakers on the back end of the defense is problem enough against any team in the league, let alone the one featuring Patrick Mahomes throwing to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

Cleveland's offense at least staked the AFC North team to an early lead before Harrison was ejected, but the Browns secondary will be under the spotlight for the rest of the game.

Harrison may also face a fine from the league office following his actions.