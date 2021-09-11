Dolphins LT Austin Jackson Activated from COVID-19 List, Could Play vs. Patriots

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins could have starting left tackle Austin Jackson available in Week 1 against the New England Patriots.

The team announced Saturday that Jackson had been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. However, the Dolphins cautioned that Jackson will be listed as questionable because of a "non-injury related illness." His status will be updated prior to kickoff.

Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen were placed on the list by the Dolphins on Monday.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jackson "would be the first fully vaccinated player to test positive and return to play in the same week."

Jackson was the second of Miami's three first-round draft picks last year (No. 18 overall). He appeared in 13 games (12 starts) at left tackle.

The 22-year-old ranked 80th out of 84 qualifiers at his position, per Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus.

If Jackson is unable to play, Greg Little will likely start in his place. The third-year lineman spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers and was traded to Miami last month for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

A second-round pick in 2019, Little has appeared in 14 games (six starts).