Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein on Missed Fgs vs. Bucs: 'If I Did My Job, We Win That Game'

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein said he's willing to shoulder the blame for Thursday night's season-opening 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he missed three kicks, including a 31-yard field goal.

"No excuses," Zuerlein told reporters. "If I'm out there, I should make the kicks. No excuses. ... I know we played well enough to win. If I did my job, we win that game. I feel bad for the guys in there that played their ass off, and I didn't hold up my end of the deal. If the team that that's good, returning every player after a Super Bowl victory, and we're right there, I just have to do my job."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.