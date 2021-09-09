Lionel Messi Ties Pele for Most International Goals by South American Player

JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Lionel Messi is on the verge of rewriting the record book again.

The Paris Saint-Germain star scored in the 14th minute of a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Bolivia. By doing so, he tied Brazil legend Pele for the most international goals by a South American.

Messi laid waste to a number of impressive benchmarks during his time with Barcelona. One achievement remains somewhat contentious, though.

The 34-year-old scored his 644th goal for Barca last December, which was the most ever for a single club and put him ahead of Pele. Santos, however, contended that Pele had 1,091 goals across both official fixtures and friendlies.

It's only a matter of time before Messi gets his 78th goal for Argentina, and he may have scored it by the time you're reading this. Chasing down the all-time mark across all continents is probably impossible, though, even for one of the greatest in the sport's history.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted the winner in a 2-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland on Sept. 1. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 111 times for Portugal, catapulting him ahead of Iran's Ali Daei at the top of the men's international goalscoring chart.