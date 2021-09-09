Report: Gus Edwards Feared to Have Torn ACL After Knee Injury at Ravens Practice

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly fear running back Gus Edwards tore his ACL at practice Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It would be a season-ending injury for the fourth-year player, a continuation of devastating injury luck for the Ravens backfield.

Starter J.K. Dobbins is already out for the year with a torn ACL while reserve running back Justice Hill suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Star cornerback Marcus Peters also is feared to have torn his ACL during Thursday's practice, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Ravens are left especially thin at running back with only Ty'Son Williams and Trenton Cannon on the roster and the recently signed Le'Veon Bell currently on the practice squad.

Head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that "there's a chance" Bell could be activated for Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. The latest injury could make Bell's presence on the roster even more important considering the lack of experience on the roster.

Williams, an undrafted free agent, is yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game while Cannon has just 48 career rush attempts in three seasons. Bell has three Pro Bowl selections on his resume while twice being named first-team All-Pro.

Edwards had been a reliable part of the Ravens attack despite limited carries. He topped 700 rushing yards with at least 5.0 yards per carry in each of the past three seasons. The 26-year-old finished third in the league with 5.3 yards per carry in 2019.

The remaining players on the roster will need to step up to help a unit that led the NFL in rushing last season.

Baltimore will also have to overcome the loss of Peters, who was named first-team All-Pro in 2019 and led the team with four interceptions in 2020. His absence would be significant, although the Ravens at least have more depth in the secondary.

Marlon Humphrey remains one of the top cover cornerbacks in the NFL while Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young have enough experience to step up into bigger roles with Peters unavailable.