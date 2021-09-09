Tom Brady Posts Hype Video for 22nd Season Ahead of Bucs' Opener vs. Cowboys

AP Photo/Justin Rex, File

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady dropped a hype video featuring himself and his teammates on Thursday:

The video starts with Brady and the Bucs celebrating their Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs. It pivots to highlights from the 2020 championship season.

A football that reads "Year 22" and "LFG" is shown on screen, with the former phrase referencing the number of Brady's NFL seasons.

A coin featuring the Buccaneer skeleton head logo and Super Bowl LV on the top is flipped before the video gets back to the highlights. It ends with an image of Brady's Super Bowl LV ring, which featured the slogan: "One team, one cause."

Tampa returns all 22 starters on both sides of the ball. The Bucs will start the defense of their Lombardi Trophy when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday to kick off the 2021 NFL season.

Brady is looking for his eighth Super Bowl win. The 44-year-old won six titles with the New England Patriots before adding his record seventh in February.