X

    WWE's Triple H Expected to Make Full Recovery After Undergoing Heart Procedure

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 9, 2021

    Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Triple H, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development, underwent a heart procedure last week following a "cardiac event," the company announced Wednesday.

    “Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery," a statement read.

    No further details were offered on his condition.

    Triple H has been with WWE since 1995, first as a Hall of Fame wrestler before transitioning to a role behind the scenes. He's the founder and executive producer of NXT, which is set to undergo a rebranding with Triple H at the helm. 

    No timetable was given for his return.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!