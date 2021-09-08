WWE's Triple H Expected to Make Full Recovery After Undergoing Heart Procedure

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Triple H, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development, underwent a heart procedure last week following a "cardiac event," the company announced Wednesday.

“Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery," a statement read.

No further details were offered on his condition.

Triple H has been with WWE since 1995, first as a Hall of Fame wrestler before transitioning to a role behind the scenes. He's the founder and executive producer of NXT, which is set to undergo a rebranding with Triple H at the helm.

No timetable was given for his return.