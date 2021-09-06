Fantasy Alert: Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams Set to Play in Week 1

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs backfield will be full strength for Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns with both Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrell Williams expected to play.

"It looked like they're moving around pretty good," head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday. "I think we'll be okay there."

Williams was evaluated for a concussion in the team's second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, while Edwards-Helaire suffered an ankle injury in the same game. Neither player appeared in the preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

Edwards-Helaire led the Chiefs with 803 rushing yards last season, adding 297 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Though it was a quieter rookie year than some expected after being selected in the first round of the 2020 draft, he still impressed with 4.4 yards per carry and 8.3 yards per reception.

With Le'Veon Bell no longer on the roster, Edwards-Helaire has an opportunity to be more productive in his second season.

Williams could also see a bigger role in 2021 after totaling 285 yards from scrimmage during the regular season. He especially stepped up in the playoffs with 135 rushing yards and 35 receiving yards in three games during the run to the Super Bowl.

These players could be instrumental in helping a Chiefs offense that led the NFL in total yards last season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If there are any setbacks, Jerick McKinnon would be the next man up for Kansas City.